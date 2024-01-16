Brussels will check the supply of weapons to Ukraine by EU members — Olaf Scholz called the aid insufficient

The European External Relations Service (EEAS), headed by Josep Borrell, conducts an audit of EU member statesʼ military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Financial Times with reference to three European diplomats.

The diplomatic service of the EU plans to present its conclusions before the summit of the leaders of the European Union, which will take place on February 1.

The verification will be based on the materials that Member States have provided in response to EEAS requests. At the same time, as the diplomat noted, some countries have already expressed their reluctance to provide complete data.

The decision to conduct the audit came after the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who demanded to count and compare arms supplies to Ukraine. He called the military aid planned by most of the EU member states for this year too small. He called on allies to increase aid to Ukraine and decide on plans before the EU summit.

Scholzʼs statement was taken as a rebuke to countries such as France and Italy, whose plans to support Ukraine are much smaller. At the same time, high-ranking officials in Brussels privately supported Scholz.