For the first time, Israel took part in the discussion of the Ukrainian peace formula at the meeting of advisers on national security and foreign policy of the countries on January 14 in Davos.

This was announced by the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky.

"For the first time, Israel took part in the discussion of Zelenskyʼs "peace formula", which took place at the beginning of the week. At the fourth meeting of national security advisers in Davos, Switzerland, Israel was represented by the deputy chairman of the National Security Council," the ambassador wrote.

On January 14, the fourth meeting of national security advisers and political advisers took place in the Swiss city of Davos with the participation of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. Representatives of more than 80 countries and international organizations took part in the event.

On the agenda of the meeting is consideration of five points of the Ukrainian peace formula, namely: withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, environmental security, prevention of escalation and recurrence of war, and confirmation of the end of the war.

Daria Zarivna, senior adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the meeting was "successful". According to her, a number of African countries have issued "powerful" messages regarding Ukraine.

At the same time, EU officials reported on condition of anonymity that some representatives of the Global South at the meeting in Davos on the peace formula called for attention to "Russiaʼs concerns", although in general they "expressed sympathy for the fate of Ukrainians and their suffering".

At the beginning of last year, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced "the improvement of relations between Ukraine and Israel, which has begun."

What is the Ukrainian peace formula?

On November 15, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula during a speech to the participants of the G20 summit in Bali. Here is what it provides:

radiation and nuclear safety with an emphasis on restoring safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe;

food security, including the protection and provision of Ukrainian grain exports to the worldʼs poorest countries;

energy security with an emphasis on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as assistance to Ukraine in restoring its energy infrastructure;

release of all prisoners of war and deportees, including prisoners of war and children deported to Russia;

restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and confirmation of its borders by Russia in accordance with the UN Charter, which, according to Zelenskyy, is "non-negotiable";

withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraineʼs state border with Russia;

justice and fairness, including the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war criminals;

prevention of ecocide — the need to protect the environment with an emphasis on demining and restoration of water treatment facilities;

preventing the escalation of the conflict and building a security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including security guarantees for Ukraine;

confirmation of the end of the war, including a document signed by all parties involved.

In December 2023, a secret meeting was held in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine, its G7 allies and a small group of countries in the Global South to enlist their support for the Ukrainian peace formula.