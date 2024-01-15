The head of the Ukrainian delegation presented the results of the meeting in Davos regarding the Peace Formula

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Andriy Yermak, presented the results of the negotiations of the five points of the Ukrainian peace formula at the meeting in Davos.
The meeting discussed "Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities", "Restoration of justice", "Environmental security", "Prevention of escalation and repetition of aggression", "Confirmation of the end of the war".
Representatives of Lithuania and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov demonstrated the work of the working group under the subject "Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities". They proposed the creation of an international working group at the level of defense ministers and national security advisers to develop and secure the adoption of an international agreement that would call for a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of troops from Russia.
The representatives of the Netherlands together with the Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra presented the work done under the subject "Restoration of Justice". In order for Russia to bear responsibility, investigations at the national level are needed, the continuation of strategic partnership with international mechanisms of justice, and ensuring that Russia pays reparations to Ukraine.
Representatives of Germany, Finland, Bulgaria and First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and Minister of Ecology of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets presented their work on the item “Environmental safety”. The methodology for calculating damages should be unified and the definition of "ecocide" introduced into international law — this is being done by the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War.
The representative of Great Britain and the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, presented the item "Preventing escalation of war and repetition of aggression". The latter talked about the project of the Kyiv Security Treaty, which became the basis for the G7 Joint Declaration on support for Ukraine, and reminded that the other day Britain and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement.
Deputy Head of the Office of the Head of State Andrii Sybiha and Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska presented the work of the working group on the subject "Confirmation of the end of the war".
- On January 14, the fourth meeting of national security advisors regarding the Ukrainian peace formula was held in Davos, Switzerland. Among the participants were 81 countries and international organizations, but China was not there — it missed the meeting for the third time. According to the co-chairman of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, it is probably the last in this format. In the future, Kyiv plans to hold a summit of leaders. However, some countries consider the summit at the level of leaders premature, while others want to involve Russia in the meetings.