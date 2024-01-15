The head of the Ukrainian delegation presented the results of the meeting in Davos regarding the Peace Formula

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Andriy Yermak, presented the results of the negotiations of the five points of the Ukrainian peace formula at the meeting in Davos.

The meeting discussed "Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities", "Restoration of justice", "Environmental security", "Prevention of escalation and repetition of aggression", "Confirmation of the end of the war".

Representatives of Lithuania and Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov demonstrated the work of the working group under the subject "Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities". They proposed the creation of an international working group at the level of defense ministers and national security advisers to develop and secure the adoption of an international agreement that would call for a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of troops from Russia.

The representatives of the Netherlands together with the Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Iryna Mudra presented the work done under the subject "Restoration of Justice". In order for Russia to bear responsibility, investigations at the national level are needed, the continuation of strategic partnership with international mechanisms of justice, and ensuring that Russia pays reparations to Ukraine.