A meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula is being held in Davos, Switzerland

In Davos, Switzerland, Ukraine is holding the fourth meeting of national security advisors regarding the Ukrainian peace formula. Among the participants are 81 countries and international organizations, but China is not among them — it will miss the meeting for the third time.

Bloomberg and Reuters write about it.

At the current meeting, five points of the Ukrainian peace formula are being discussed: withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, environmental security, prevention of escalation and recurrence of war, confirmation of the end of the war.

The meeting was chaired by the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Andriy Yermak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis.

According to Cassis, this meeting is likely to be the last at the level of foreign ministers. In the future, Kyiv wants to hold a summit of leaders regarding the Peace Formula, but the date and place have not yet been determined. Some countries consider the summit at the level of leaders premature, while others want to involve Russia in the negotiations.

The meeting of advisers took place before the official start of the World Economic Forum, which will be attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for bilateral meetings. Also, Ukrainian representatives will hold talks with investors and company managers, dedicated to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets.

What is the Ukrainian peace formula?

On November 15, 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula during a speech to the participants of the G20 Summit in Bali. Here is what it provides:

radiation and nuclear safety with an emphasis on restoring safety around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe;

food security, including the protection and provision of Ukrainian grain exports to the worldʼs poorest countries;

energy security with an emphasis on price restrictions on Russian energy resources, as well as assistance to Ukraine in restoring its energy infrastructure;

release of all prisoners of war and deportees, including prisoners of war and children deported to Russia;

restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and confirmation of its borders by Russia in accordance with the UN Charter, which, according to Zelenskyi, is "non-negotiable";

withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, restoration of Ukraineʼs state border with Russia;

justice and fairness, including the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian war criminals;

prevention of ecocide — the need to protect the environment with an emphasis on demining and restoration of water treatment facilities;

preventing the escalation of the conflict and building a security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including security guarantees for Ukraine;

confirmation of the end of the war, including a document signed by all parties involved.

In December 2023 , a secret meeting was held in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine, its G7 allies and a small group of countries in the Global South to enlist their support for the Ukrainian peace formula.