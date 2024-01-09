Bloomberg: US and allies held secret meeting with Ukraine on peace plan

Last month, on December 16, a secret meeting between Ukraine, its G7 allies and a small group of Global South countries took place in Saudi Arabia to enlist their support for the Ukrainian peace formula.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting of the national security advisors was not publicized before. The secrecy was partly aimed at making the participating countries feel more comfortable about participating in the meeting. According to the participants, the smaller format allowed for a freer and more open discussion about the Ukrainian peace formula, as well as the principles of cooperation with Russia in the future.

No significant progress was made at the last meeting held in Riyadh. According to the sources, Ukraine and its G7 allies continued to resist the countries of the South, which call for cooperation with Russia.

High-ranking officials from India, Saudi Arabia and Turkey came to the December meeting in Riyadh. Other major countries of the Global South that have attended some of the previous major sessions, including China, Brazil and the UAE, did not send representatives. Some participating countries believe that it was the Chinese delegation that could influence Russia, given the close ties between the two countries.

Kyiv and Ukraineʼs G7 allies emphasized that for a just peace, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected. They also stated that the goals of Russian President Vladimir Putin have not changed — he has not shown a serious desire to conduct substantive negotiations and does not adhere to previously reached agreements.

Allies have made it clear that they will continue to support Ukraine, and the EU and the US have assured that they will agree on the next aid packages.

According to the publication, Ukraine and its allies have planned a meeting of the expanded group in Switzerland next week on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos, and invited more than 100 countries to it. Previous sessions were held in Copenhagen, Jeddah and Malta last year.

Kyiv wants to hold a summit of leaders on the peace plan early this year and use it as a basis for any future talks with Russia. Some countries believe that a summit at the level of leaders in the coming months is premature, while others want to immediately involve Russia in the process.

The key point of the Ukrainian peace formula is the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine. Other items include the return of deported children and prisoners of war, as well as ensuring food and energy security. All participants in the discussion in Saudi Arabia recognized Ukraineʼs right to self-defense and agreed with the need to observe the key principles of the UN — in particular, respect for the territorial integrity of states and international law. At the same time, Putin has repeatedly stated that the war in Ukraine will end on Russiaʼs terms, that is, with the recognition of the occupied territories, the resignation of the Ukrainian government and the reduction of the stateʼs defense capabilities.