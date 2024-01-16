Polish carriers have come to an agreement with the government and are suspending the blockade of the border with Ukraine

The Polish government has reached an agreement with truckers that have been blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine since November. Now they will suspend the blockade.

Reuters writes about it.

"This is not the end, but the protest has been suspended. We have agreed on certain conditions, we will give the government time to work because it is a new government," said Tomasz Borkowski from the Committee for the Protection of Transporters and Transport Employers.

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland organized a press conference where the agreement will be signed.

Polish carriers agreed to suspend the strike until March 1. They give the government time to fulfill their demands, the main of which is the suspension of transport visa-free for Ukraine, which cancels the permit system for transportation from Ukraine to the European Union.

"We signed an agreement, the result of which will be the termination of the protest at three crossings — "Korchova", "Hrebenne", "Dorohusk" [...] We are starting intensive constructive negotiations, which should give effect in the form of the implementation of what we agreed on," the minister wrote, adding that the agreement consists of seven points.

Protesters have reached some sort of understanding with the government, and the checkpoints will be unlocked starting tomorrow at 12:00 local time.

Earlier this day, the Romanian government also reached an agreement with its farmers, who were protesting at the borders, in particular, in Ukrainian. Discussions are currently underway for a compromise on the outstanding requests. However, the agreement does not mean an immediate end to the protests, as negotiations with the carriers are still pending.