Ukrainian border guards confirmed that the farmers had unblocked the checkpoint in Medyka

The State Border Service of Ukraine confirms that Polish farmers have completed the blocking of the checkpoint "Medyka — Sheghini".
Polish border guards report that at 9:00 p.m. farmers stopped their protest at the border with Ukraine. Registration and border crossing are carried out as usual. 650 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine.
- On January 6, 2024, Subcarpathian Voivode Tereza Kubas-Gul announced the signing of an agreement between Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Sekerski and representatives of the "Deceited Village" movement to stop blocking the border crossing point with Ukraine in Medyka. The minister promised to meet all the demands of the farmers.
- Farmers from the "Oshukane selo" initiative began to block the "Medyka-Sheghini" crossing on November 23, 2023. Among other things, they demanded subsidies for the purchase of corn and to leave the agricultural tax unchanged.