Romanian farmers blocked two border crossings with Ukraine

Romanian farmers renewed the blockade of truck traffic at the "Siret" checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian "Porubne" checkpoint. They also blocked "Vicova-de-Sus — Krasnoilsk".

This was reported by the State Border Service.

At both checkpoints, cars, passenger buses, and pedestrians can check in according to the established procedure both for entry and exit from Ukraine.

On January 13, Romanian farmers blocked the movement of trucks through the checkpoint "Siret — Porubne" during the day, and in the evening they stopped blocking it. Now the blockade has started again.

The Romanian media Digi24 and Stiripesurse write that the transporters demand to change the conditions of mandatory civil liability insurance of the car owner, to exempt agricultural machinery and trucks from periodic technical inspections, to cancel the mandatory installation of GPS, to improve the crediting system of the agricultural sector, and also to ban the import of Ukrainian grain into the country. The government does not want to do this. That is why farmers and transporters are on strike, spontaneously blocking roads across the country, as well as border points with Moldova, Bulgaria, and now also with Ukraine.