Ukraine-NATO Council: Allies will provide billions of euros in aid this year

At a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, the allies condemned the increase in Russian airstrikes against Ukraine, as well as Russiaʼs use of ballistic missiles from North Korea and drones from Iran. At the same time, they outlined plans to provide billions of euros in aid to Ukraine in 2024.

The press service of the Alliance writes about it.

Through NATO mechanisms, the countries of the Alliance are buying up to a thousand missiles for Patriot air defense systems to replenish their stocks and strengthen Ukraineʼs air defenses. At the meeting, the allies emphasized that they will continue to provide military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The meeting was held at the level of ambassadors. It was convened by Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg presided over the Council. From the side of Ukraine, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksiy Sergiev joined the meeting virtually.

The Mission of Ukraine to NATO noted that some countries announced the following aid packages and announced an increase in their financial contributions to the Comprehensive Aid Package to meet the priority needs of Ukraine.

Alliance members also advocated joint sanctions against North Korea and Iran.