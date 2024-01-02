Zelenskyi told Sunak that Russia launched 500 missiles and drones over Ukraine in five days

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak. Zelenskyi told him that over the past five days, Russia had launched at least 500 missiles and drones over Ukraine.

"Thank you for the substantial and versatile contribution of Great Britain to the strength of Ukrainian air defense, in particular radars, advanced anti-drone systems and missiles," the president added.

The parties also discussed the continuation of defense cooperation with an emphasis on strengthening the air defense and long-range capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyi and Sunak coordinated positions on the Peace Formula before the fourth meeting of advisers in Davos and discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.