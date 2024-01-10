In 2023, inflation in Ukraine was 5.1%

Over the past year, inflation in Ukraine slowed down five times compared to 2022, and amounted to 5.1%. In 2022, it was at the level of 26.6%.

This was reported by the State Statistics Service.

Inflation on the consumer market in December was 0.7%, and core inflation in monthly terms was equal to zero.

In the consumer market, the prices of vegetables and eggs increased the most in December (13.9 and 13.8%), while the prices of sugar, processed grain products, sunflower oil, pork, pasta and rice decreased by 3.5–0. 5%

Clothes and shoes have also become cheaper, transport prices have decreased — mainly due to the cheaper fuel and lubricants.

The consumer price index (inflation) is an indicator of changes over time in prices and tariffs for goods and services purchased by the population for non-productive consumption.