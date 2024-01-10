The World Bank predicts Ukraineʼs GDP growth this year at the level of 3.2%

The World Bank (WB) expects the Ukrainian economy to grow by 3.2% this year, and by 6.5% in 2025 (the highest rate for the Europe and Central Asia region).

This is stated in the bankʼs press release.

According to the World Bank, Ukraineʼs GDP growth by the end of 2023 was 4.8%.

"In Eastern Europe, the GDP growth rate returned to a positive trend, and in Ukraine, the growth rate was 4.8%. Despite this positive trend, production in Ukraine in 2023 remained 30% lower than the level before the Russian invasion," the WB noted.

At the same time, the growth of the world economy in 2024 is expected at the level of 2.4%, and in 2025 — 2.7%, which is the weakest start of the decade in the last 30 years.