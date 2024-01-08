Qatar contributed $20 million to the “Grain from Ukraine” program

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, thanking him for the $20 million contribution to the "Grain from Ukraine" program.
Zelensky also noted the important mediating role of Qatar and the sheikhʼs personal position in the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. The parties discussed further coordination in this direction.
The topics of the conversation were also the continuation of work on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and the organization of the future Global Peace Summit. Volodymyr Zelensky invited the representative of Qatar to the next meeting of advisers in Davos.
- In November 2023, the second international summit "Grain from Ukraine" was held in Kyiv, during which $100 million was raised for the export of Ukrainian grain. "Grain from Ukraine" is a humanitarian food program launched on November 26, 2022, on the 90th anniversary of the beginning of the Holodomor of 1932-1933. Its goal is to supply grain to the poorest countries in Africa.