Qatar contributed $20 million to the “Grain from Ukraine” program

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, thanking him for the $20 million contribution to the "Grain from Ukraine" program.

Zelensky also noted the important mediating role of Qatar and the sheikhʼs personal position in the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. The parties discussed further coordination in this direction.