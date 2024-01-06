Zelensky called on the EU to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Russia "does not care about human lives, but not about its own money, the loss of assets will be the most painful loss for a terrorist country," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said, calling on the EU to hand over frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. It is about $300 billion.

All funds "should be used to support Ukraine, which will be a historic opportunity to make the terrorist country pay for its evil," the president emphasized.

"Russian elites will feel the true power of the international community and see that the world is stronger than terror," Zelenskyy added.

According to the president, "the decision to use frozen assets to support Ukraine will be a fair and legal response to Russiaʼs aggression, as well as the right signal to potential aggressors in the world."

"I urge the partners to move quickly to create the appropriate legal framework. This year, we should achieve tangible progress in the issue of using frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. On the way to this goal, we strongly rely on the leadership of the G7," the president added.