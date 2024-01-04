In Russia, foreigners will be given citizenship if they sign up for a contract in the army

Now foreigners who join the Russian army will receive citizenship of the Russian Federation. The corresponding decree was signed by Putin — it has already begun to operate, as it has been published on the portal of regulatory and legal acts.

Citizenship will be given to those who have signed a contract to serve in the army or in "military formations" for at least one year. In addition to military servicemen themselves, their family members — spouses (husband), children and parents — can also obtain citizenship.

The troops of the Russian Federation have been involving foreigners in the war against Ukraine for a long time. Some are recruited abroad, and illegal migrants are also recruited.