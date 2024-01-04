In Russia, foreigners will be given citizenship if they sign up for a contract in the army

Now foreigners who join the Russian army will receive citizenship of the Russian Federation. The corresponding decree was signed by Putin — it has already begun to operate, as it has been published on the portal of regulatory and legal acts.
Citizenship will be given to those who have signed a contract to serve in the army or in "military formations" for at least one year. In addition to military servicemen themselves, their family members — spouses (husband), children and parents — can also obtain citizenship.
The troops of the Russian Federation have been involving foreigners in the war against Ukraine for a long time. Some are recruited abroad, and illegal migrants are also recruited.
- In September 2022, Putin signed a decree on simplified acquisition of Russian citizenship for a one-year contract for service in the army. Foreigners will no longer be required to have a residence permit, five years of living in Russia, or three years of contract service.
- In November 2022, Putin signed a decree that allowed foreigners to serve in the Russian army under contract on an equal basis with citizens of the Russian Federation. Already in the summer of 2023, police raids on migrants began in the Russian Federation. They were registered and mobilized.