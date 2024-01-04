Ministry of Internal Affairs: Almost 2,600 criminal proceedings for evasion of mobilization were brought to court

The National Police of Ukraine opened about 9,000 criminal proceedings for evasion of mobilization, almost 2,600 such criminal proceedings have already been brought to court.
This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.
At the same time, Klymenko noted, the initiative lies not with the police, but with the authorized employees of the Territorial center of procurement and social support (TCPs) of the Ukrainian Army.
"Initially, a representative of the TCP must draw up a report on the violation of accounting by the evader, and only later, when this evader tries to change his place of residence, evades mobilization in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, then the TCP informs the National Police authorities about this, and the police investigate such facts as part of criminal proceedings." — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Proceedings are opened under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- Ukraine is strengthening control over military records. On the evening of December 25, 2023, the government submitted draft laws No. 10378, No. 10379 to the parliament. The first document provides for changes to mobilization and military service, and the second — strengthening responsibility for military offenses. Read more about them here.
- If it is adopted without significant changes, then all men between the ages of 18 and 60 will have 30 days to apply to the TCP, clarify their data, place of residence, etc. They will also be required to carry military registration documents with them and show them at the request of TCP employees or the police.
- However, on January 2, 2024, Yevhenia Kravchuk, the deputy head of the Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, said that the Verkhovna Rada would not consider the draft law on mobilization in its original version. They will still work on the document. Today, January 4, the specialized committee of the Verkhovna Rada began consideration of a new draft law on recruiting, mobilization and military service.