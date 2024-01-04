Ministry of Internal Affairs: Almost 2,600 criminal proceedings for evasion of mobilization were brought to court

The National Police of Ukraine opened about 9,000 criminal proceedings for evasion of mobilization, almost 2,600 such criminal proceedings have already been brought to court.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

At the same time, Klymenko noted, the initiative lies not with the police, but with the authorized employees of the Territorial center of procurement and social support (TCPs) of the Ukrainian Army.

"Initially, a representative of the TCP must draw up a report on the violation of accounting by the evader, and only later, when this evader tries to change his place of residence, evades mobilization in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, then the TCP informs the National Police authorities about this, and the police investigate such facts as part of criminal proceedings." — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Proceedings are opened under Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

