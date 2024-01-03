Rescuers have completed search operations after a rocket attack on the capital on December 29

On January 3, 2024, rescuers completed search operations in the Shevchenkovsky district of the capital, where a Russian missile hit on December 29, 2023.

A total of 30 people were killed in that attack, including one who died in hospital, reports the press service of the State Emergency Service.

During the missile attack on Ukraine, 170 people were injured, 53 died, and 22 were rescued. In total, the Russians hit 18 settlements in 10 regions.

700 rescuers and 145 pieces of equipment worked on the ground.