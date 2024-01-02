Turkey will not let the Ukrainian minesweepers Chernihiv and Cherkasy into the Black Sea. Reasons

Turkey will not let the Ukrainian minesweepers Chernihiv (M310) and Cherkasy (M311), which Britain handed over to Ukraine, into the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation under the administration of the President of Turkey.

They reminded that the country has closed the Bosphorus and Dardanelles to all warships of the warring parties, as stipulated by the Montreux Convention.

Recently, information was spread in the media that "the minesweeper ships donated to Ukraine by the United Kingdom passed through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea." It is not true.

The ships "Chernihiv" (M310) and "Cherkasy" (M311) will not be able to pass through the Turkish straits to the Black Sea while the Russian-Ukrainian war continues.