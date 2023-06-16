Ukrainian Naval Ships “Cherkasy” and “Chernihiv” went into the sea off the coast of Scotland

Ukrainian Naval Ships “Chernihiv” (M310) and “Cherkasy” (M311) of the “Sandown” project went into the sea off the coast of the Scottish town of Rosyth.

Currently, Ukrainian crews are being trained on these ships, which previously belonged to the British fleet. The ships themselves were modernized at the “Babcock” shipyard. They will soon become part of the Navy of Ukraine, but it is not yet known exactly when.

Ukraine is to receive two Sandown minesweepers under the agreement, which was ratified in January 2022. The former HMS “Grimsby” and HMS “Shoreham” were given Ukrainian names and numbers in honor of the Project 266M minesweepers of the same name, which were lost during the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014.