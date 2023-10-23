Ukrainian minesweepers take part in British anti-mine exercises

Ukrainian minesweepers "Chernihiv" (M310) and "Cherkasy" (M311) take part in the British exercises Joint Warrior-23-II.
This is written by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
They joined the group of ships of Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Denmark. Their main task is to work out mine countermeasures tactics, planning and interoperability with mine countermeasure units of partner countries.
- The M310 and M311 of the Sandown project are ex-HMS Grimsby and HMS Shoreham. According to the agreement, Ukraine received them in January 2022, after which their modernization began in Scotland. For the first time, they went to sea as ships of the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces "Chernihiv" and "Cherkasy" in June of this year.