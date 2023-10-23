Ukrainian minesweepers take part in British anti-mine exercises

Ukrainian minesweepers "Chernihiv" (M310) and "Cherkasy" (M311) take part in the British exercises Joint Warrior-23-II.

This is written by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

They joined the group of ships of Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Denmark. Their main task is to work out mine countermeasures tactics, planning and interoperability with mine countermeasure units of partner countries.