In Kyiv, the bodies of four more victims were recovered from the rubble. The number of victims of the rocket attack has increased to 27

In the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, rescuers discovered the bodies of four more people who died in a rocket attack on the capital on December 29, 2023.
The total number of victims has increased to 27, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported.
30 people were injured in the attack. The rescue operation is ongoing. Today, the day of mourning has been officially declared in the capital.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center were destroyed. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones.
- As of December 30, it is known that at least 39 people died as a result of Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on December 29. A total of 159 people were injured.