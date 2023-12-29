News

Germany provided €24 million for the repair of the Ukrenergo substation

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, signed an agreement with the German Development Bank KfW regarding crediting for the repair of the Ukrenergo substation.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

According to Marchenko, from February 2022, thanks to the cooperation with KfW, about €133 million of credit and grant funds were attracted for the restoration of Ukrainian substations.