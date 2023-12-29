Germany provided €24 million for the repair of the Ukrenergo substation

The Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, signed an agreement with the German Development Bank KfW regarding crediting for the repair of the Ukrenergo substation.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Finance.
According to Marchenko, from February 2022, thanks to the cooperation with KfW, about €133 million of credit and grant funds were attracted for the restoration of Ukrainian substations.
- At the end of November , Ukrenergo attracted an additional €24.5 million from Germany to strengthen the energy system. The money was intended for the development of technical connections with the energy system of continental Europe, the restoration of high-voltage facilities in the western region and the construction of their protection.
- Earlier, the Ukrainian government announced that energy facilities in Ukraine received three levels of protection.