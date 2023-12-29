A Russian missile hit Smila. There are wounded

Russian aviation struck the city of Smila in Cherkasy region.
The head of the region Ihor Taburets and the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Oleksiy Kuleba reported — preliminary — that six people were injured, and 12 private houses were destroyed. All emergency services are on site. People are promptly provided with assistance.
Later, the State Emergency Service clarified that 8 people were injured, and 51 houses were damaged.
Smilu was attacked by a Tu-22M3 bomber carrying Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles. At 14:50, the Air Force of the Armed Forces reported the launch of the missile. It was flying from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation through Sumy region.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Destroyed residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones. As of 4:00 p.m., 26 people were killed, and more than 120 were injured.