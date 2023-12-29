Massive air attack on Ukraine: 18 people died, 132 people were injured

Russia carried out a massive air strike on Ukraine during the night and morning of December 29. As a result of the attack, 18 people died, and another 132 people were injured.

This was reported to the National Police.

Dnipro

In Dnipro, five people died, 28 were injured. A child and a policeman were among the dead. There was a hit in the shopping center, debris fell on the maternity hospital. The demolition of the rubble of a private house and the search for one person are ongoing.

The Kyiv region

Three people died in the capital. Another 22 people were injured in Kyiv and one person in the region. There is destruction in the Shevchenkivsky, Sviatoshynsky, Podilsky and Darnytsky districts of the capital. People were pulled out from under the rubble of the warehouse. Rescuers are still sorting through the debris at the building materials warehouse.

The Kharkiv region

Three people died in Kharkiv and the region. 13 civilians were injured. The Russians damaged the hospital.

Zaporizhzhia

Four people died, 12 were injured as a result of Russian strikes. One of the rockets destroyed a house. There is also destruction from debris.

Odesa

Two people died in Odesa and the region. Another 27 people were injured as a result of the occupiers hitting residential buildings, under the rubble of which there may be people. The wreckage of the downed drone also damaged a high-rise building, after which a fire broke out. Rescue operations continue.

Lviv

One person died. 24 people were injured. The occupiers hit a residential building, an enterprise, the fragments of the rocket fell on the lyceum. The elimination of the fire in the workshop of the enterprise is ongoing.

In total, 47 private houses, 39 cars, a hospital and a sanatorium, 9 apartment buildings, two administrative buildings, utility buildings, a service station, a garage cooperative, a gas station, a warehouse, a school, a church, a shopping mall, and a maternity hospital were damaged in Ukraine due to a missile and drone attack.