Nikkei: Putin told Xi Jinping that Russia will fight in Ukraine for at least five years

During the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow in March 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia intends to fight in Ukraine for at least five years.

The Japanese publication Nikkei writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The publication writes that Putin said this to warn Xi Jinping not to change his pro-Russian position. So he tried to assure China that a protracted war was beneficial to China itself, and that Moscow would ultimately emerge victorious, despite the fact that the situation at that time was not in its favor.

The American edition of The New York Times, citing its own sources, wrote that since September, through intermediaries, Putin has conveyed to Ukraine and Western partners the intention to cease fire and freeze hostilities within the current borders — that is, to leave the occupied territories to Russia. He can do this to create the illusion of a movement towards peaceon the eve of the presidential elections in Russia, believing that such an atmosphere will help him during the voting, Nikkei writes.

However, Putinʼs words may not have fully convinced Xi Jinping. If the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on, it will significantly affect the plans and ambitions of the Chinese leader during his third presidential term. In addition, it could also hinder Xi Jinpingʼs master plan to unite mainland China with Taiwan.

If the war in Ukraine does indeed last five years, as Putin allegedly said, it will also put more pressure on China from the West and hit the countryʼs economy because of its cooperation with Russia.