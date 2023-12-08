Putin will run for president in 2024. This is his 5th term

Russian President Putin has confirmed that he will run for the presidential election. He is going for the 5th term.

Today, the Central Electoral Commission of the Russian Federation approved the dates of the presidential vote. For the first time in Russia, presidential elections will be held over three days — from March 15 to 17, 2024. By December 12, the Russians will decide on elections in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. Regarding Crimea, the decision has already been made.

If he wins the next election, Putin will be the president of the Russian Federation until 2030.