Putin will run for president in 2024. This is his 5th term

Russian President Putin has confirmed that he will run for the presidential election. He is going for the 5th term.
Today, the Central Electoral Commission of the Russian Federation approved the dates of the presidential vote. For the first time in Russia, presidential elections will be held over three days — from March 15 to 17, 2024. By December 12, the Russians will decide on elections in the occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. Regarding Crimea, the decision has already been made.
If he wins the next election, Putin will be the president of the Russian Federation until 2030.
- Putin held the post of President of the Russian Federation in 2000-2008. At that time, the presidential term in the Russian Federation was four years. In 2008-2012, the presidential chair passed to the Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev, and in 2012, Putin took the position again — at the same time, the presidential term was increased to six years. In 2018, Russians re-elected Putin as their president.