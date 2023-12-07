Russia has announced the date of the presidential elections. They will be held on March 17

The Council of the Russian Federation has scheduled presidential elections for March 17, 2024.

The head of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova said that for the first time "in the modern history of Russia, presidential elections will be held in such a toxic geopolitical atmosphere."

By December 12, Russians will decide on the presidential elections in the "new regions" — in the occupied territories of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.