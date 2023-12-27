The court found the ex-head of the Supreme Court Knyazev guilty of receiving an expensive gift

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv found the ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev guilty of receiving a gift more expensive than allowed by law.

NAPC writes about this.

The court ordered Knyazev to pay a fine of 2 550 hryvnias and confiscated a gift in the amount of 906 600 hryvnias. Judges are prohibited from accepting gifts worth more than two subsistence minimums for those able to work. Currently, one such minimum is 2 684 hryvnias.

Vsevolod Knyazev received a gift — a 133 square meter apartment in the Pechersk district of the capital. m at a significantly lower than market price. At the end of 2017, the judge concluded a lease agreement, according to which he rented an apartment with a monthly fee of one thousand hryvnias.

The case of Vsevolod Knyazev

On May 15, 2023, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago in the case of the Poltava mining and processing plant (here are more details about the case). Businessman Zhevago rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to a bail of 75 million hryvnias. In December, Knyazevʼs bail was reduced for the fifth time to 20 million hryvnias.