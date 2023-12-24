The SBU showed the new “Mamay” sea drone

The Security Service of Ukraine showed the new "Mamay" sea kamikaze drone.

Journalist Andrii Tsaplienko visited his underground production. This drone is said to be the fastest object in the Black Sea and accelerates to 110 km/h. The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, says that "Mamay" has already worked on Russian objects.

The Security Service of Ukraine operates three types of drones in the Black Sea — Sea Baby, Magura V5 and Mamai.

In general, Ukrainian naval drones have already hit the Russian frigate "Admiral Makarov", the missile carriers "Samum" and "Pavel Derzhavin", the tanker "SIG", the landing ship "Olenegorsky Gornyak", and also caused damage to the large military tug "Nikolay Mur" and the newest intelligence — hydrographic ship "Vladimir Kozytskyi". Drones also hit the Crimean Bridge, in particular, SeaBaby did it.

Malyuk said that Sea Baby is not only a kamikaze drone but also a modular platform on which various types of remotely controlled weapons are mounted.

"This is not just a maritime drone, it is a multi-purpose platform that is being used very, very successfully today, and not only in relation to the Crimean bridge. We have actually reversed the philosophy, the very approach in naval operations. This production is located on the territory of Ukraine at one of the underground factories," he said.