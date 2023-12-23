WHO: The incidence of coronavirus in the world has increased by 50%

Worldwide, the number of new cases of the coronavirus increased by 52% between November 20 and December 17, compared to the previous period.

This was reported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In total, more than 850 000 coronavirus patients have been registered in the world. Three thousand of them died.

As of December 17, 2023, the world has registered more than 772 million confirmed cases of the disease and almost seven million deaths due to the disease.

The day before, the WHO classified the new JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of concern" and said it poses a low health risk.