WHO: The new strain of the JN.1 coronavirus has a low health risk

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of concern" and said it poses a low health risk.

Reuters writes about it.

Although this strain may be more easily transmitted than other circulating variants, it is unlikely to cause more serious illness, experts said.

The WHO previously classified the JN.1 strain as a subspecies of BA.2.86, but now calls it a "distinct variant of interest." Current vaccines work against it.

As of December 8, the JN.1 strain of the coronavirus has infected approximately 15% to 29% of patients in the United States. It was first discovered in the country in September. Last week, seven infections with this strain of COVID were detected in China.