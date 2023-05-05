WHO canceled the pandemic status of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) canceled the status of a pandemic and an emergency in this area due to the coronavirus infection (COVID-19).

This was reported by the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Covid-19 has turned our world upside down. WHO reported almost 7 million deaths, but we know that the number of victims is several times higher — at least 20 million," he noted during the speech.

According to the head of the WHO, the organizationʼs committee on emergency situations the day before recommended him to announce the end of the global emergency in the field of health care, and he followed this proposal.