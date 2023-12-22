The appeal kept Ihor Kolomoiskyi in custody, but again reduced the bail amount

On the evening of December 21, the Kyiv Court of Appeals reduced the amount of bail for the arrested oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi by 300 million hryvnias. He will be in custody until January 26, 2024.

Kolomoiskyiʼs bail now amounts to two billion 700 thousand hryvnias. And at first, in September 2023, the pledge amounted to 509 million hryvnias.

Kolomoiskyiʼs lawyers asked to change the preventive measure to house arrest due to the deterioration of their clientʼs health — his doctor Oleksandr Rodynskyi spoke at the meeting to confirm this. In addition, eight people wanted to take Kolomoiskyi as bail, including TV presenter Alla Mazur.