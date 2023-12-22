The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left unchanged the preventive measure against Shchyhol, ex-head of the State Special Communications Service

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court left unchanged the preventive measure against the former head of the State Special Communications Service Yury Shchyhol. He is suspected of laundering 62 million hryvnias of state funds.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

HACC left in force the decision of the first instance, which chose the ex-head of the State Special Communications Service to be detained with the alternative of paying 25 million hryvnias as bail. It was already brought in, so Shchyhol left the pre-trial detention center with an electronic bracelet.

The anti-corruption center writes that the defense insisted that Shchyhol apparently does not own significant wealth and has nothing but a plot of land. The house in Spain, for example, was left to the wife after the divorce. MP from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Fedienko also came to the meeting, and he gave a positive description of Shchygol and said that he is ready to take him as a bailiff.