The Cabinet of Ministers appointed a new head of the State Special Communications Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed a new head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection — Yuriy Myronenko.

The State Special Service writes about it.

Before his appointment, Yuriy Myronenko was the commander of the UAV strike company operating in the Zaporizhzhia region. He has the Silver Cross award.

After taking office, he announced that he would soon present a plan for the development of the State Special Communications Service and build work on zero tolerance for corruption.

Yuriy Myronenko graduated from the International Scientific and Technical University named after Yuriy Bugai and obtained a bachelorʼs degree in "Management" and a masterʼs degree in "International Economics". He worked in management positions in the structural divisions of banks, was the financial director of the concern "Styrol", which is engaged in the production of fertilizers and nitrogen compounds, worked in the position of general director of LLC "Diamond Sphir Group", which was engaged in IT, logistics, construction, agricultural management, etc.

Also, from 2016 to October 2023, the newly appointed head of the State Special Communications Service was the head of the board of the Institute of Socio-Economic Research (ISED). This is a non-governmental analytical center that accompanies reforms in Ukraine.