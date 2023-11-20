The State Special Communication Service responded to the suspicion of the ex-head — assures that the purchases were in accordance with the law

The State Special Communications Service responded to the suspicion of ex-head Yuriy Shchygol and stated that all purchases from 2020 were carried out in compliance with the law. The agency urges to refrain from accusing the officials until the courtʼs decision.

This is stated in the official statement.

The agency notes that procurement in the field of protection of state registers is "complex, and their analysis requires preparation and understanding." The State Intelligence Service is ready to provide all necessary explanations to anti-corruption detectives in any format and has already provided the information necessary for the investigation.