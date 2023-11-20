The State Special Communication Service responded to the suspicion of the ex-head — assures that the purchases were in accordance with the law

The State Special Communications Service responded to the suspicion of ex-head Yuriy Shchygol and stated that all purchases from 2020 were carried out in compliance with the law. The agency urges to refrain from accusing the officials until the courtʼs decision.
This is stated in the official statement.
The agency notes that procurement in the field of protection of state registers is "complex, and their analysis requires preparation and understanding." The State Intelligence Service is ready to provide all necessary explanations to anti-corruption detectives in any format and has already provided the information necessary for the investigation.
- On November 20, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Yuriy Shchygol from the post of the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection and his deputy for digital development, digital transformations, and digitization Viktor Zhora. Dmytro Makovsky was appointed to replace Shchygol.
- After that, the prosecutorʼs office and NABU informed Shchygol and Zhora about the suspicion of embezzling 62 million hryvnias for the purchase of software and related services for the protection of state registers. According to the investigation, the scheme, which involved six people, operated from 2020 to 2022.