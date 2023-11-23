The former head of the State Special Service Yurii Shchygol was arrested. He is accused of laundering state funds

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested the former head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection Yurii Shchygol for two months. He can also make a deposit of 25 million hryvnias.

Prosecutors argued for the size of the bail by the fact that Shchygolʼs income in recent years amounted to 4.5 million hryvnias. In addition, €82 000 and $72 000 in cash were found during the search of the ex-head of the State Intelligence Service. During the search of Shchygol, they found a crypto-wallet with $1.5 million in the account, as informed the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) Ihor Tkach.

According to the prosecutor, Shchygol also has 1 201 285 units of the Tether USDT cryptocurrency, equivalent to $1 201 928, and 6.9 bitcoins ($265 000).