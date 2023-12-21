Japan provided $950 million to Ukraine under World Bank projects

Ukraineʼs budget received about $950 million from Japan as part of the World Bankʼs reconstruction and social protection projects.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

This funding consists of a $52.4 million grant from Japan under the Housing Repair for Peopleʼs Empowerment (HOPE) project and a $900 million loan from the Japanese government through the Investing in Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience, and Efficiency (INSPIRE).

The money will be spent on reimbursing the state budget of Ukraine for urgent and priority needs, in particular in the field of rehabilitation and social assistance. Part of the funds will be provided for repairs to owners of houses that have suffered moderate damage from the war and do not require major repairs.