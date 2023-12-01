Ukraine will receive $1.2 billion from the World Bank under the guarantee of Japan. The funds will go to social benefits

Ukraine will receive $1.2 billion from the World Bank under the guarantee of the Japanese government. The funds will be used to finance social assistance to the poor and vulnerable sections of the population.

This was reported by the press service of the World Bank.

The money will go to support orphans, children under care, socially vulnerable students, as well as victims of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster and human trafficking. In total, 29 social assistance programs will be financed as part of the Investing in Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience and Efficiency (INSPIRE) project.

It is expected that the project will cover almost 10 million Ukrainians.