The World Bank allocates $1.34 billion to Ukraine for state budget expenditures

Ukraine will receive $1.34 billion from the World Bank for priority state budget expenditures.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the press service of the World Bank.

This funding package is allocated within the framework of the project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine (PEACE)". The money will be used to pay pensions, teachersʼ salaries, support IDPs, etc.

Japan allocated $1.086 billion, and the rest is made up of grants from the USA, Switzerland and the Fund for Support, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine (URTF).

In total, the World Bank has already mobilized more than $39 billion in emergency financing to support Ukraine.