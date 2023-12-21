Bild writes that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to conscript Ukrainians from abroad into the army. The department explained it

The Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov gave an interview to the German publication Bild. Citing his words, the publication writes that the Ministry of Defense plans to conscript Ukrainian men aged 25-60 from abroad for military service — they will be "asked" to appear at the conscription points of the Armed Forces, otherwise "sanctions will be applied" to them.

"We are still discussing what will happen if they [the men] donʼt come voluntarily," Umerov noted.

Clarification of the Ministry of Defense:

In a comment to Babel, the head of the press and information department of the Ministry of Defense Hilarion Pavlyuk explained that Bild shifted the emphasis. The minister generally spoke to journalists about recruiting and the need to convey to Ukrainians abroad how important it is for them to join the army. There are no discussions on the mechanisms of conscription into the ranks of the Armed Forces from abroad on the agenda.