Ukraine and 10 other countries have created a mechanism to protect against cyber threats

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and ten other countries have created the Tallinn Cyber Security Mechanism, which will help protect Ukrainian cyberspace. Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the USA, France and Sweden joined the Tallinn Mechanism.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The ministries of foreign affairs of the countries of the Tallinn Mechanism will coordinate efforts to mobilize additional support for the needs of specialized institutions in the field of cyber security. The group will also closely cooperate with the EU and NATO, and new members will be able to join it.