“Ukrzaliznytsia” added wagons for the most popular routes

Due to the growing demand for travel, “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) added wagons to the busiest routes.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

Additional seats will appear on flights:

No. 67/68 Kyiv — Warsaw;

No. 7/8 Chernivtsi — Kyiv;

No. 88/87 Kovel — Zaporizhzhia;

No. 98/97 Kovel — Kyiv;

No. 194/193 Kryvyi Rih — Yasinya;

No. 192/91 Lviv — Kyiv.

Tickets can already be ordered in the application.

Earlier, "Ukrzaliznytsia" appointed a festive "Christmas Express" in Kyiv and Lviv. Also, for the winter holidays, the carrier has scheduled additional trains in the direction of Lviv, the Carpathians, and Odesa, as well as an additional train Kyiv — Lviv.