“Ukrzaliznytsia” has appointed a festive “Christmas Express” in Kyiv and Lviv

"Ukrzaliznytsia" appointed the festive "Christmas Express" — a fabulous retro-train on a steam engine. Express trains will run on December 23, 24, 30, 31 in Kyiv and Lviv.

This was reported by the press service of the carrier.

Christmas express trains in Kyiv will depart twice a day: at 10:27 a.m. and at 12:40 p.m. In Lviv, trains will depart three times a day: at 10:05 a.m., at 1:00 p.m. and at 3:20 p.m.

Tickets are already on sale in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application and chatbots:

For Kyiv: upon request Kyiv-Passenger — Kyiv-Kazkovyi;

For Lviv: upon request Lviv — Lviv-Kazkovyi.

Passengers will be greeted by a professional photographer on the platform who will take free photos next to the historic steam locomotive, and in the carriages there will be an entertainment program for children, goodies and gifts.