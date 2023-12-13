“Ukrzaliznytsia” appoints an additional train “Kyiv — Lviv” for the winter holidays

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) appoints an additional Intercity+ train #741/742 Kyiv — Lviv. A Skoda double-decker electric train will be added to the route.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

The train will leave Kyiv on December 22, 24, 28, 30 and January 1, 2, 5, 7 at 2:58 p.m. and arrive in Lviv at 8:56 p.m.

It will depart on December 23, 25, 29, 31 and January 2, 3, 6, 8 at 8:05 a.m. and will arrive in Kyiv at 2:10 p.m. On this route, you can also make a transfer to Lviv from the Warsaw flight via Rava-Ruska.