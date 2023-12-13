“Ukrzaliznytsia” appoints an additional train “Kyiv — Lviv” for the winter holidays

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) appoints an additional Intercity+ train #741/742 Kyiv — Lviv. A Skoda double-decker electric train will be added to the route.
The press service of the carrier writes about it.
The train will leave Kyiv on December 22, 24, 28, 30 and January 1, 2, 5, 7 at 2:58 p.m. and arrive in Lviv at 8:56 p.m.
It will depart on December 23, 25, 29, 31 and January 2, 3, 6, 8 at 8:05 a.m. and will arrive in Kyiv at 2:10 p.m. On this route, you can also make a transfer to Lviv from the Warsaw flight via Rava-Ruska.
As long as the Skoda electric train runs to Lviv, a train from seated cars with a changed schedule will take route #729/73 to Cherkasy.
Another additional train #159/160 Kyiv — Truskavets (via Lviv) will depart from the capital on December 23 and 29 at 10:24 a.m. and arrive in Truskavets at 7:35 p.m. In the return direction, the train will depart on December 23 and 29 at 8:26 a.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 6:44 p.m.
Tickets for the upcoming dates can be bought in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, in the chatbot, on the website and at station ticket offices.
- Also, for the winter holidays, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has scheduled additional trains in the direction of Lviv, the Carpathians and Odesa. Earlier, the carrier launched "Ski Express" to the Slavske ski resort.