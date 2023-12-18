The EU adopted the 12th package of sanctions against Russia

The Council of the European Union adopted the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. Economic and individual restrictions entered there.

The press service of the Council of the EU writes about this.

According to the chief diplomat of the bloc, Josep Borrell, the new sanctions will further weaken the Russian military machine. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also welcomed the new package.

The sanctions include a ban on the direct or indirect import, purchase or transportation of diamonds from Russia directly, as well as diamonds of Russian origin, those exported from the Russian Federation, transiting through this country, and Russian diamonds processed in third countries.

The ban applies to non-industrial natural and synthetic diamonds and diamond jewelry. All these and some other sanctions related to precious stones will be introduced gradually.

From now on, EU exporters cannot re-export to Russia particularly sensitive goods and technologies that are used by Russia for military purposes, during the sale, supply, transfer or export to third countries (with the exception of partner countries).

The EU Council added 29 new organizations that support the Kremlinʼs military-industrial complex to the sanctions list.

The list of prohibited goods has also been expanded. They added lithium batteries, thermostats, DC motors, and servo motors for drones, machine tools, machine parts, and more. The EU has also introduced additional restrictions on the import of goods that bring significant income to Russia: pig iron and spiegel, copper wire, aluminum wire, foil, tubes, and pipes with a total value of €2.2 billion per year. There will also be a new ban on the import of liquefied propane but with a one-year transition period.

Switzerland was added to the list of partner countries that apply sanctions on the import of iron and steel from Russia.

The Council of the EU introduces rules for the notification of the sale of tankers to any third country. This is done so that the sale or re-export of used tankers does not become a loophole for evading the ban on the import of Russian crude oil or petroleum products and violating the price restrictions of the "Big Seven" (G7).