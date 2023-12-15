EU leaders agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. Politico writes that Austria demanded concessions for the Raiffeisen bank

On December 14, the leaders of the European Union agreed on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and "Radio Liberty".

"It can relate to the export of welding machines, chemicals, defense technologies and software licensing. It is very important that it is planned to introduce an embargo on Russian diamonds. There is hope that it will be officially adopted in the coming days," Yermak wrote.

The Reuters agency and Politico write with references to sources that Austria demanded concessions for Raiffeisen Bank International. The country asked to exclude the bank from the Ukrainian list of "war sponsors" in exchange for the unblocking of the 12th package of sanctions. Raiffeisen Bank International is the only Austrian company on the list. Back in October of this year, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg openly criticized the Ukrainian list of "war sponsors."