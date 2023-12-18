HACC chose a preventive measure against the fourth judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who was exposed for bribery

The fourth judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeals Vyacheslav Dzyubin, who is suspected of corruption, was placed under preventive measures — now he must pay four million hryvnias in bail and wear an electronic bracelet.

This was reported during a session of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Judge Dzyubin has been in the hospital for almost three weeks, so a preventive measure was chosen for him via video link.

The prosecutor noted that there are no medical obstacles to being in custody. He also suggested choosing a bail amount of approximately seven million hryvnias, taking into account the official income of the judge for the past years.

The judgeʼs lawyer said that Dzyubin is being treated for a chronic illness, so he may need specialized medical care that cannot be provided in the detention center.

"I would ask to apply a preventive measure that is not related to detention. Negotiations are underway to sign a contract with a neurosurgeon. He will be able to provide medical assistance at home. We can eliminate all risks by wearing a bracelet," noted the defender.