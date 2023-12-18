HACC chose a preventive measure against the fourth judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who was exposed for bribery

The fourth judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeals Vyacheslav Dzyubin, who is suspected of corruption, was placed under preventive measures — now he must pay four million hryvnias in bail and wear an electronic bracelet.
This was reported during a session of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).
Judge Dzyubin has been in the hospital for almost three weeks, so a preventive measure was chosen for him via video link.
The prosecutor noted that there are no medical obstacles to being in custody. He also suggested choosing a bail amount of approximately seven million hryvnias, taking into account the official income of the judge for the past years.
The judgeʼs lawyer said that Dzyubin is being treated for a chronic illness, so he may need specialized medical care that cannot be provided in the detention center.
"I would ask to apply a preventive measure that is not related to detention. Negotiations are underway to sign a contract with a neurosurgeon. He will be able to provide medical assistance at home. We can eliminate all risks by wearing a bracelet," noted the defender.
- On November 29, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP), together with NABU detectives, exposed four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal for taking $35 000 in bribes for making the "necessary" decision. The investigation established that the judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal offered one of the parties in the case to satisfy the complaint about the cancellation of the seizure of the private companyʼs property. The representative of the company had to pay him and the trio of judges in the case for this.
- Earlier, four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal received suspicion. Their actions were qualified under Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is the commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy and receiving a particularly large bribe or by an official.
- On December 5, 2023, HACC arrested one of the participants in the case, Judge Ihor Palenyk. The next day, another judge suspected of bribery Yuriy Slyva was arrested, and on December 8, HACC decided to remand Viktor Hlynyanyi.