The deputy who detonated grenades in the village council in Transcarpathia was given a preventive measure

The deputy of the Keretsk village council, who detonated grenades during the meeting on December 15, was given a preventive measure. He will be held without bail.
This was reported by the press service of the Uzhhorod City District Court of the Transcarpathian Region.
According to the case materials, the suspected deputy tried to influence the decision-making of the leadership and other deputies, but did not achieve what he wanted. Then he left the session hall, and when he returned, he took out three explosive devices from his jacket pockets and threw them on the floor. The court could not establish under what circumstances the deputy purchased explosive devices.
The prosecutor requested detention without bail. Lawyers and the deputy himself did not object to the granting of this request, they say in court.
- On December 15, in Transcarpathia, three explosions rang out in the building of the Keretsk village council — a deputy threw grenades in the hall during the session. This moment was caught on video. Initially, 26 wounded and one dead (a deputy) were reported, but later the police denied the death toll. Now it is known about 23 wounded.
- The police classified the detonation as illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives. The SBU is separately investigating the terrorist attack. The injured MP was informed of the suspicion of organizing a terrorist act. He faces up to 12 years with confiscation of property.
- On December 16 , one of the wounded died in the hospital. The man was in the intensive care unit in critical condition, his leg was amputated. He also had severe organ damage.
- According to local media, the grenades were thrown by a deputy of the village council from the "Servant of the People" party, Serhii Batryn.