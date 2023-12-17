The deputy who detonated grenades in the village council in Transcarpathia was given a preventive measure

The deputy of the Keretsk village council, who detonated grenades during the meeting on December 15, was given a preventive measure. He will be held without bail.

This was reported by the press service of the Uzhhorod City District Court of the Transcarpathian Region.

According to the case materials, the suspected deputy tried to influence the decision-making of the leadership and other deputies, but did not achieve what he wanted. Then he left the session hall, and when he returned, he took out three explosive devices from his jacket pockets and threw them on the floor. The court could not establish under what circumstances the deputy purchased explosive devices.

The prosecutor requested detention without bail. Lawyers and the deputy himself did not object to the granting of this request, they say in court.