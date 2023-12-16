The deputy of the Keretsky village council, who detonated grenades there, was suspected of organizing a terrorist attack

The deputy of the Keretsky Village Council, who detonated three grenades there yesterday, was suspected of organizing a terrorist act. He faces up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Part 2 of Art. 258 of the Criminal Code, punishable by up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, on December 15, in the village of Keretsky (Zakarpattia region), during a session of the village council, he threw three grenades into the hall. They all exploded, injuring everyone present and the deputy himself.

According to updated data, 23 people were injured, including a deputy. There are 16 men and 7 women aged 28 to 68. The condition of six people is serious. Two people are in critical condition. The detonator is in the hospital under the supervision of doctors and law enforcement officers.